Maine Bill to Delay Retail Pot Sales Still Under Review

AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine lawmakers continue to review a bill that would delay the retail sale of recreational marijuana while ensuring that minors cannot possess it.

Maine voters approved the citizen initiative in November, but some lawmakers want to delay several aspects of legal marijuana to give the state more time to develop the regulatory framework to oversee the licensing and sale.

The bill before the Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee proposes a three-month moratorium on retail sale. But lawmakers on the committee are encountering a wide assortment of issues with the citizen-initiated law.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Garrett Mason urged the committee to stay focused on the most pressing issues. "There are some things that absolutely, certainly need to be fixed with this legislation. Let's make sure we're trying to find that line."

The Legislature is trying to beat the clock to fix immediate problems before Jan. 30. That's when the marijuana law goes into affect. The proposed bill will only affect the retail sale and regulatory apparatus. Possession and use for adults age 21 will still become legal Jan. 30.