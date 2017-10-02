Maine’s only statewide interactive radio program, Maine Calling, schedules LIVE appearances across Maine to deep dive regional issues and connect with local audiences. Hosted by Jennifer Rooks, Maine Calling On The Road explores topics that are local in nature, but have an impact across the entire state.



Each Maine Calling On The Road episode is held LIVE at 1:00 pm and concurrently is broadcast LIVE across the state Monday through Friday from 1:00 to 2:00 pm and is then rebroadcast at 8:00 pm (7:00 pm on Fridays).



If you are interested in attending one of the Maine Calling On The Road events, email talk@mainepublic.org to reserve a seat.



UPCOMING Maine Calling On The Road events:



Maine Calling On the Road in Aroostook County

Monday, October 16 through Thursday October 19.

Maine Calling On the Road in Aroostook County is made possible through the generous support of Coastal Enterprises Incorporated, MMG Insurance, and the Cary Medical Center.

MONDAY 10/16 – Topic: Maine/Canada Relations

Location: UMaine Fort Kent, Nadeau Hall

TUESDAY 10/17 – Topic: Forestry

Location: UMaine Presque Isle, Weiden Hall- Auditorium

Location: UMaine Presque Isle, Weiden Hall- Auditorium

WEDNESDAY 10/18 –– Topic: Potato Farming

Location: UMaine Presque Isle, Weiden Hall- Auditorium

Location: UMaine Presque Isle, Weiden Hall- Auditorium

THURSDAY 10/19 – Topic: Rural Economic Development

Location: Houlton High School, Auditorium

Location: Houlton High School, Auditorium

Have an idea for a future Maine Calling On The Road stop? Shoot us a note with all the details to email talk@mainepublic.org.