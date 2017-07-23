Maine Farms On Display Sunday

WOODLAND, Maine - Dozens of farms are unbolting the barn door for Maine Open Farm Day, showcasing everything from berries to alpacas.

Maple Ridge Farm in Woodland is one of just two farms participating in Aroostook County.

"I think one of the biggest reasons we're doing it is to promote good, healthy food," says Maple Ridge farmer Philip Doak. Doak says his wife Jacqueline, has spent days making home-canned products to sell on Open Farm Day. He says anything farmers can do to help consumers understand where their food comes from is good for the industry. "People just see the package or can on a grocery shelf. You know? There's a lot of effort and work and labor that goes on in between the farm and the table."

Maine, often touted as the oldest state in the nation, also has a rapidly aging population of farmers, the average age of whom is 57. Paradoxically, it also has a burgeoning population of young farmers. And, contrary to national trends, the numbers of farms and production acreage both increased in the most recent agricultural census.

Maine has about 8,200 farm operations statewide, worth more than $740 million, not including face-t0-face sales. Officially, more than 60 farms in all 16 counties are open today, although historically many other farms also open their doors to piggy-back on the event.



It's the 28th year for Maine Open Farm Day. Click here for a guide.