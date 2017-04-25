Maine First Responders Gather for Preparedness Training

AUGUSTA, Maine - Hundreds of first responders headed to Augusta Tuesday - not because of an emergency but to attend a two-day conference on "being prepared."

They'll get training on how to react to a wide array of disasters, says Maine Emergency Management Director Bruce Fitzgerald.

“We do a risk analysis every year and a lot of our risk in Maine is natural hazards - so hurricanes, flooding, ice storms," Fitzgerald says. "We just got through what is, hopefully, a very easy ice-out and spring flooding season.”

Fitzgerald says planning for chemical and oil spills is also on the agenda, along with how to respond to an active shooter and protect key infrastructure, such as the power grid, from disruption.