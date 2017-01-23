Maine GOP Sen. Collins Unveils Proposal to Replace Obamacare

PORTLAND, Maine - Maine U.S. Sen. Susan Collins joined with fellow Republican Sen. Dr. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana today at a press conference in Washington to unveil their plan to replace the Affordable Care Act.

The "Patient Freedom Act of 2017" would give states the choice of whether to keep the ACA or choose a default option to cover its uninsured population, "by providing a standard plan that had a high deductible, a basic pharmaceutical coverage, some preventive care, and it would be financed through Health Savings Accounts," Collins said.

Collins said states that choose the default option would receive the amount of money they would receive under the Affordable Care Act, including money they would be eligible for under Medicaid expansion. The Patient Freedom Act would also allow states to choose no federal help.