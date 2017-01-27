Maine Governor: No More Welfare for Those With Drug Felonies

By Marina Villeneuve, The Associated Press

AUGUSTA, Maine - Republican Gov. Paul LePage's administration is proposing a re-write of its welfare-to-work manual to raise expectations for welfare recipients seeking jobs.

The rules would say job training participants can't reject job offers unless they pay less than minimum wage - a change that follows approaches in states like California and Pennsylvania. But the rules also ease up some requirements, including increasing assistance for auto repairs and books and supplies.