Maine Governor: No More Welfare for Those With Drug Felonies

By Marina Villeneuve - Associated Press 4 hours ago

AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine's Republican governor wants to abandon drug testing for some welfare recipients.
 
Instead, Gov. Paul LePage simply wants to make people convicted of a felony drug offense after 1996 ineligible to receive cash assistance and food stamps.
 
The idea is within the governor's 230-page budget proposal, and comes as Maine legalizes recreational marijuana. The governor's proposal is getting pushback from advocates for low-income individuals, who say it's erroneous to assume everyone with a felony conviction is a serious drug offender.
 
More states are opting out of federal law prohibiting welfare for such individuals. The Congressional Research Service found three states have a lifetime ban on both cash benefits and food stamps.
 
From April through June 2015, one Maine welfare recipient tested positive for drugs. State officials haven't provided recent data.

welfare

Legal Aid Group Questions New Maine Rules

By AP Oct 1, 2016

AUGUSTA, Maine  - The state's efforts to rewrite Maine's welfare-to-work rules are drawing critique from a legal aid group.

Maine Equal Justice Partners said some of the rules proposed by the state Department of Health and Human Services conflict with state and federal law. The group is urging the state to continue allowing recipients to reject jobs that would mean less cash for their families.

Maine Seeks to Raise Expectations for Welfare Recipients

By Marina Villeneuve, The Associated Press
AUGUSTA, Maine - Republican Gov. Paul LePage's administration is proposing a re-write of its welfare-to-work manual to raise expectations for welfare recipients seeking jobs.

The rules would say job training participants can't reject job offers unless they pay less than minimum wage - a change that follows approaches in states like California and Pennsylvania. But the rules also ease up some requirements, including increasing assistance for auto repairs and books and supplies.