Maine Gubernatorial Campaign Finance Reports Due At Midnight

Mainers will soon get an important glimpse at the financial support garnered for over two dozen candidates for governor. Midnight on Tuesday marks the deadline for the candidates to file campaign finance reports that will show who is donating to their campaigns and how much.

The reporting period covers the last half of 2017 and should provide some indication of how the candidates are resonating with individuals, businesses and interest groups.

The reports could bolster candidates seeking separation from the crowded field, while low financial support — if sustained — could prompt some candidates to eventually withdraw.

It will be the first financial report for most of the declared candidates and the second for early entrants like Democratic candidate Adam Cote and Republican Mary Mayhew.

So far, 13 Democrats, five Republicans, five independents, one Libertarian and one Green Independent have announced their bid for governor.