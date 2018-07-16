Maine Incumbents Raise More Than Upstarts In Federal Races

Maine incumbents have retained their fundraising advantages months ahead of November federal races.

Republican U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin reported Sunday a campaign war chest of $2.6 million through June, while Democratic U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree reported about $685,000 on hand.

Independent U.S. Sen. Angus King reported $2.4 million in cash through late May.

Democratic Assistant Leader Jared Golden has raised $1.1 million to unseat Poliquin.

King's challenger Republican state Sen. Eric Brakey has raised nearly $379,000. Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Zak Ringelstein reports raising $52,000 and loaning himself $137,000.

Independent state Rep. Martin Grohman has kicked in $110,000 for his race against Pingree. Fellow Pingree challenger Republican Mark Holbrook reports $64,500 in contributions.

Maine will make history this November when voters rank candidates to determine winners in a federal race.

