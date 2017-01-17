Maine Lawmakers Hear from the Public on Move to Delay Pot Sales

By 43 minutes ago

AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine Lawmakers have begun review of a bill that would delay the retail purchase and sale of recreational marijuana that voters approved during a referendum last year.

The Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee is holding a public hearing on the proposal today.

Supporters of the bill included several lawmakers, among thyem Republican Rep. William Tuell of East Machias. Tuell said the moratorium would ensure that the state has the time to develop the regulatory framework for legal marijuana.

"We need to do it right," Tuell said. "We need to do it responsibly. We need to do it safely and we certainly need to do it with the public's interest in mind."

Opponents of the bill argue that it will further delay the will voters, while encouraging a vibrant black market for marijuana to thrive during a time when the retail sale is illegal and possession and use is legal for adults.

The possession and use of marijuana for Mainers age 21 and older will become legal Jan. 30. The proposal before the Legislature would not affect possession and use, only retail sale.

Tags: 
Marijuana
Maine Public

Related Content

3 Towns Move Forward With Limiting Retail Pot Establishments

By Jan 11, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine - Three more Maine towns have taken steps to limit retail marijuana establishments.
 
Maine voters in November narrowly approved a referendum legalizing marijuana.
 
The Portland Press Herald reports that Clinton, Skowhegan and Winslow have each moved forward with restricting retail marijuana establishments.
 

Recreational Marijuana Opponents Urge Tough Regulations

By Dec 20, 2016
Mal Leary / Maine Public

Opponents of the citizen initiative approved by voters in November to legalize the recreational use of marijuana in Maine are calling for tough restrictions as the law is implemented.

At a State House news conference Scott Gagnon of the No on One coalition cited the close margin of victory for supporters, and pointed to provisions in the law that need to be addressed.