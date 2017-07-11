Maine Pilot Project Partners with Microsoft to Increase Rural Access to Broadband Internet

The Microsoft Corporation is launching a new effort to improve internet access to rural households, and Maine will benefit with a pilot project that taps into unused television frequencies, known as white space, to beam internet service to those last-mile areas. Mark Oulette, president of Machias-based Axiom, says the work will build on his company’s recent effort to get that kind of service to some 40 households on the Passamaquoddy reservation at Indian Township.

He says some 20,000 rural Maine households lack internet service.

“And many more are underserved,” Oulette says. “So we see a big opportunity to partner with Microsoft in rural environments across Maine to give people a better signal using TV white space and most likely other kinds of wireless technology.”

Microsoft says it will give financial and technical assistance to twelve projects in the country that aim to improve internet service in remote areas.