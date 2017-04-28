Maine Police: 1 Dead, 4 Others Detained After Meth Lab Fire

PORTLAND, Maine - Already this year, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency has responded to more meth labs, and meth dump sites, than it did in all of 2015. This year, that's 86 responses, compared with 56 for all of last year.

MDEA Director Roy McKinney says those numbers are very high for the area. "For Maine, the activity in meth production is greater than the other five New England states combined."