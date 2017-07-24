Maine Public Announces 2017 Jim Dowe Public Media Interns

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

DATE: July 9, 2017

(Portland/Bangor/Lewiston) — Maine Public announces the selection of Jill Baker of Freeport and Isabelle “Belle” Fall of Portland as the two 2017 Jim Dowe Public Media Interns at Maine Public. The internships are funded through the Jim Dowe Internship Fund, an initiative that was created in memory of former Maine Public President and CEO Jim Dowe with the support of the Libra Foundation, Bangor Savings Bank, and Bath Savings Institution, and private individual support from friends of Dowe.

Baker grew up in Freeport and is attending Susquehanna University and is majoring in Digital Multimedia Journalism. She is the Assistant News Editor for The Quill, her school newspaper. For the last two summers, she has interned at the Brunswick Times-Record. Fall is from Portland and is a sophomore in the Media Studies program at the University of Southern Maine. She also has taken filmmaking classes at the Maine Media Workshop. They will be working this summer for a 12-week program in all of Maine Public’s locations, participating in radio broadcast news, video and field production, and digital/online journalism.

An area of interest for Jim Dowe was inspiring and developing the next generation of journalists and broadcasters and fostering their commitment to public service. Open to college or technical school students interested in careers in the news/journalism, digital news and/or technical/broadcasting fields, students selected as Dowe Public Media Interns have the opportunity to learn how creating, communicating and curating content over multiple media platforms can help Maine become a stronger State by informing, engaging and connecting people across the State and beyond.

“This is the third year of the Dowe internships and we couldn’t be happier with how the program has blossomed and truly reflects Jim Dowe’s interests and vision,” stated Maine Public President and CEO Mark Vogelzang. “Both of our 2017 interns are very passionate about public media and we’re looking forward to mentoring them, learning from them, and sharing their contributions across our media channels.”

About Maine Public:

Maine Public is Maine’s premier, independent media resource, dedicated to creating exceptional opportunities for the communities it serves to engage with critical issues, compelling stories and quality entertainment. Maine Public is renowned for creating award-winning programs, as well as airing content from PBS, NPR, and other independent producers. Formed in 1992, Maine Public is an independently owned and operated nonprofit organization with office and studio locations in Bangor, Lewiston, and Portland, Maine. For more information, visit mainepublic.org.

