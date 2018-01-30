Maine Public Premiere's Season 2 of Its Statewide High School Quiz Show

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Academic game show draws from Maine’s high schools for high-energy competition

LEWISTON, Maine (January 30, 2017) — Maine Public announces the upcoming second season of High School Quiz Show Maine, a new, locally produced television production spearheaded by veteran producer Nick Woodward pitting four-student teams from Maine high schools against each other in a single-elimination, academic bracket competition. High School Quiz Show Maine will join Maine Public Television’s schedule this February through May, airing on Thursday nights at 8:00 pm and again on Sundays at 5:30 pm starting on Thursday, February 8.

Hosted by Maine journalist, Shannon Moss, the second season of High School Quiz Show Maine includes schools from sixteen Maine communities — Marshwood, Presque Isle, St. Dominic, Oak Hill, Falmouth, Morse, Portland, Cape Elizabeth, South Portland, Bangor, Old Orchard Beach, Berwick Academy, Oceanside, Scarborough, Wells, and John Bapst. The winning team will receive a $1,000 gift to their school’s Project Graduation with the runner-up being awarded a $500 gift. Each team competed in an earlier selection round consisting of a proctored take-home test to earn their place in the tournament. The winner of the Maine tournament will participate in a regional tournament facing the Quiz Show champions from New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island later in the spring.

"This program is a high quality, smart, and intense game show for everyone in Maine, and it’s a perfect complement to Maine Public's high school basketball tournament coverage," stated Mark Vogelzang, Maine Public's President and CEO. "What a wonderful way to highlight the talented scholars from our excellent high schools. We’re very pleased to continue this new tradition on public television in Maine!"

Questions used in each contest align with the Maine high school curriculum standards across literature, history, science and math, as well as including questions regarding current events and general knowledge. Each episode will feature a celebrity video question from notable civic leaders in Maine including members of the congressional delegation and Governor Paul LePage.

High School Quiz Show Maine is made possible, in part, from support from Unitil and Maine's Credit Unions. Complete episode airing times can be found at mainepublic.org.

Maine Public is Maine’s premier, independent media resource, dedicated to creating exceptional opportunities for the communities it serves to engage with critical issues, compelling stories and quality entertainment. Maine Public is renowned for creating award-winning programs, as well as airing content from PBS, NPR, and other independent producers. Formed in 1992, Maine Public is an independently owned and operated nonprofit organization with office and studio locations in Bangor, Lewiston, and Portland, Maine. For more information, visit mainepublic.org.

