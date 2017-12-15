Maine Public On Your Voice-Activated Device

If you have an Alexa-powered device like the Amazon Echo or Dot or you have a Google Home, you can easily access Maine Public Radio and Maine Public Classical with a single command.

TO LISTEN TO MAINE PUBLIC RADIO

Alexa-Powered Devices

To listen, say, "Alexa, play Maine Public Radio."

To stop listening, say “Alexa, stop.”

Google Home

To listen, say, "Hey Google, play Maine Public Radio."

To stop listening, say “Hey Google, stop.”

TO LISTEN TO MAINE PUBLIC CLASSICAL

Alexa-Powered Devices

You need to enable the command first by saying, "Alexa, enable Maine Public Classical."It will begin playing.

From then on, you can say "Alexa, play Maine Public Classical."

To stop listening, say “Alexa, stop.”

Google Home