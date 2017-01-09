Maine Scallop Fishermen, Hurt by Weather, Will Get Extra Day

Federal Fishery regulators, in an unprecedented move, are closing the northern Gulf of Maine scallop fishery on Friday — a scant two months after it began.

“They’ve been fishing very hard since March — a lot harder than they ever have. We’ve never closed this area before,” says Travis Ford, scallop policy analyst with NOAA Fisheries.

Normally, he says northern Gulf fishermen don’t catch the entire allowable harvest in less than a full year of fishing, which starts on March 1.