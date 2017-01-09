Maine Scallop Fishermen, Hurt by Weather, Will Get Extra Day

LUBEC, Maine - Maine fishing regulators say they are allowing many of the state's scallop fishermen to fish for an additional day per week because bad weather has hampered their ability to harvest the shellfish.
 
The state Department of Marine Resources says the dragger boat fleet that operates outside of the protected Cobscook Bay area will be afforded the extra day.
 
Regulators say fishermen are reporting good catches off of Maine when they are able to get out on the water. Prices are also strong. Maine scallops are some of the most sought after in the seafood industry.
 
The state has closed four areas to fishing because they have met their harvesting targets for the year. The scallop fishing season began about five weeks ago and runs into the early spring.

