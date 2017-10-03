Maine Small Business Coalition Supports Medicaid Expansion Initiative

More than 150 small business owners in Maine are endorsing a ballot question to expand Medicaid. At a press conference in Portland Tuesday, members of the Maine Small Business Coalition made the economic case for extending health care coverage to about 70,000 people.

When Portland-based developer Tim Soley looks at Medicaid expansion through a business lens, he sees the federal money that would flow into the state. Under the Affordable Care Act, the U.S. government covers about 90 percent of the cost to expand Medicaid.

“We are not accepting large amounts of funds that far more wealthy states all over the US are accepting. And in a relatively poor state, Maine, we are shipping our tax dollars off to those wealthier states,” he says.

The Maine Center for Economic Policy estimates that Maine would receive about $500 million a year, and 3,000 jobs would be created.

But Gov. Paul LePage views the economics of Medicaid expansion differently. The state would still have to cover 10 percent of the costs, which is one of the reasons why LePage has vetoed legislative efforts five times.

The Maine State Chamber of Commerce will consider its position at a board meeting next week. The Maine Hospital Association recently announced it’s in favor of expansion. Voters will decide at the polls in November.