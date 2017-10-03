Maine Small Businesses Join Call For Medicaid Expansion

By 10 seconds ago

More than 150 small businesses that are part of the Maine Small Business Coalition are officially backing the state ballot question to expand Medicaid. 

At a press conference in Portland Tuesday, local developer Tim Soley said he supports extending health coverage to more people, for both moral and economic reasons.  

"As the only state in New England having not enacted Medicaid expansion, regardless of being run by either Democratic or Republican administrations, we are turning down hundreds of millions of dollars of federal support," Soley said, "which, instead, is being funneled to dozens of other states all over America, many of which are far stronger financially in Maine."

Expanding Medicaid would extend health coverage to about 70,000 Mainers. Under the Affordable Care Act, the federal government would cover about 90 percent of the cost.

 

Tags: 
Medicaid expansion

Related Content

Initiative to Expand Medicaid Qualifies for Maine Ballot

By Feb 22, 2017
Patty Wight / Maine Public/file

PORTLAND, Maine - A citizen initiative to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act has qualified for the November 2017 ballot. 

The Secretary of State's office certified more than 66,000 signatures that were collected from October to January.

Medicaid Expansion Supporters Say They Have the Signatures to Force a Vote

By Dec 15, 2016

Supporters of expanding Medicaid in Maine say they’ve collected enough signatures to put the issue before the Legislature, or the voters.

The citizen initiative has the potential to extend health insurance coverage to 70,000 Mainers. But with the future of the Affordable Care Act uncertain under a Donald Trump presidency, it’s unclear how and if Medicaid expansion could work, even if it is approved here in Maine.