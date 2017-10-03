Maine Small Businesses Join Call For Medicaid Expansion

More than 150 small businesses that are part of the Maine Small Business Coalition are officially backing the state ballot question to expand Medicaid.

At a press conference in Portland Tuesday, local developer Tim Soley said he supports extending health coverage to more people, for both moral and economic reasons.

"As the only state in New England having not enacted Medicaid expansion, regardless of being run by either Democratic or Republican administrations, we are turning down hundreds of millions of dollars of federal support," Soley said, "which, instead, is being funneled to dozens of other states all over America, many of which are far stronger financially in Maine."

Expanding Medicaid would extend health coverage to about 70,000 Mainers. Under the Affordable Care Act, the federal government would cover about 90 percent of the cost.