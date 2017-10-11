Maine Supreme Court Orders GWI To Pay $406K Fee

PORTLAND, Maine - Maine's supreme court has ordered an internet service provider to pay more than $406,000 that was supposed to go to a broadband service group and the former Broadband Sustainability Fund.



The state and the ConnectME Authority sued Great Works Internet's corporate parent three years ago for failing to pay the fee imposed on broadband service provided over fiber cables for its high-speed internet project, Three Rings Binder.



GWI contended the state unfairly singled out the project for an unconstitutional tax, but the Supreme Judicial Court ruled Tuesday that GWI had to pay.



GWI obtained a $25 million federal grant for the Three Rings Binder and became a customer of the new company, Maine Fiber Company. GWI's attorney said he'll be discussing whether there's any avenue for further appeal.