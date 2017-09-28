Maine Is Turning To Canada To Boost Natural Gas Supply

FALMOUTH, Maine - Maine Gov. Paul LePage says he's exploring the idea of expanding the state's natural gas supply with a pipeline from Canada because of stalled pipeline efforts to the south.

LePage is frustrated by a lack of progress in bringing more natural gas into Maine after a Massachusetts Supreme Court ruling last year. The court said electric utilities cannot pass on to Massachusetts ratepayers the cost of financing new natural gas pipelines.



WCSH-TV reports that LePage told a natural gas conference in Falmouth on Thursday that he's no longer pinning his hopes on natural gas from the south. Instead, he'd like to see a pipeline from Canada.



He first suggested the idea last year. The goal is to reduce or eliminate a supply bottleneck in the winter that causes energy price spikes.