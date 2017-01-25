Related Program: 
Maine Wildlife Action Plan

2017-01-25
The state Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is in the process of rewriting Maine's large-game management plan, with lots of public input.  We'll discuss where DFIW is in the process and what some of the considerations are--auto collisions, Lyme disease, population control, etc.

Guests:  Nate Webb, biologist, Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife

George Smith, author and blogger, former director of Sportsmen's Alliance of Maine

Tom Doak, executive director, Small Woodland Owners Association of Maine

