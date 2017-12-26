MaineHousing Names Interim Director During Leadership Search

AUGUSTA, Maine - MaineHousing Deputy Director Peter Merrill is stepping up to serve as interim director upon the retirement of John Gallagher on Jan. 5.



Merrill has served as deputy director for more than five years, and has been with the agency for more than two decades. He is responsible for MaineHousing's day-to-day operations and represents the agency before the Maine Legislature.



Gallagher announced his retirement in November after five years as director of the $1.6 billion financial institution.

The Board of Commissioners will be conducting a search process to recommend a permanent director for consideration by Gov. Paul LePage. Peter Anastos, chairman of the board, said the agency is in good hands while the board undertakes the search process.