Mainers Urge Susan Collins To Oppose GOP Health Plan

Dozens of people rallied in Portland Monday to urge Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine to oppose the latest GOP proposal to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Sarah Thomson of Portland came because she’s a freelancer and relies on the ACA for insurance.

“I’m watching my health care and my daughter’s health care on the line, and it’s absolutely terrifying,” she says.

Tom Long of Portland said being able to buy insurance on the ACA marketplace freed him from so-called “job lock”

“I was able to leave my job and start a small business, which has resulted in jobs for Maine, tax money for Maine, and freed up my teaching position that I used to work at,” he says.

Long says his wife has a pre-existing condition. The Graham-Cassidy bill would weaken protections for people with pre-existing conditions, which Collins has said she’s concerned about.

Though Collins has voiced doubts about the GOP proposal, she’s waiting for a federal analysis before she makes a final decision.