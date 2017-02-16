Maine's GOP Governor Says 'The TV Show's Over' for Trump

PORTLAND, Maine - Maine Republican Gov. Paul LePage says President Donald Trump needs to pick someone to serve as his right-hand person so his administration can run more smoothly.



LePage supported Trump during the state's Republican caucus and the presidential election. He appeared on WGAN-AM radio on Thursday and said "we've got to tell him that the TV show's over and he's got to move on now.''



LePage says Trump likes to promote competition among his staff, and it would be a good idea to deputize someone as the go-to person. He says the logical choice is Vice President Mike Pence.



LePage has praised and criticized Trump in the past. He has said Trump's "authoritative'' style is good for the country. But he has also said Trump was his third choice for president.