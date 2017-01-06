Maine's Minimum Wage to Rise on Saturday

By 43 minutes ago
  • Restaurant server Julia Legler speaks out in March in favor of the $12 minimum wage referendum that Maine voters ultimately approved in November.
    Irwin Gratz / Maine Public/file

PORTLAND, Maine - Maine's minimum wage rises tomorrow from $7.50 an hour to $9 an hour.  That's a big victory for working people, says Matt Schlobohm of the Maine AFL-CIO.

"You know, we've been clear all along that this isn't a full living wage for people, but it will put more money in worker's pockets," Schlobohm says. "It will provide more security for working people.   It will help single moms, and seniors that can't retire, and parents who are working endless hours away from their kids, so it's a very positive step in the right direction."

But Matt Gagnon, of the Maine Heritage Policy Center, a conservative advocacy group, says the increase is too big, too fast, as will be the other steps in raising the minimum to $12 an hour by 2020.  

Proposals are expected to surface in the Maine Legislature to roll back part or all of the increase, which was approved by voters in November.

