Man Charged in Politicized Hate Crime Pleads Not Guilty

By 1 hour ago

PORTLAND, Maine - A man charged with assault in an incident in Portland that police say is a hate crime has pleaded not guilty.
 
Twenty-year-old Jamie Hoffman appeared in court on Monday to respond to two counts of assault and a charge of interfering with constitutional rights. He is charged with making racial slurs and assaulting students outside Casco Bay High School last month.
 
Hoffman's lawyer says part of the case involves Hoffman's right to free speech.
 
The Portland Press Herald reports that police are still investigating an allegation that Hoffman brandished a screwdriver as a weapon. He could face more charges.
 
The incident touched off a row between school Superintendent Xavier Botana and the Maine Republican Party, which says that Botana politicized the assault by encouraging student demonstrations. Botana has dismissed that accusation.

Tags: 
Xavier Botana

Related Content

School Chief Who Linked Hate Crime to Trump Policies Doubles Down

By Feb 6, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine - A school superintendent who drew the wrath of the Maine Republican Party for linking a hate crime with President Donald Trump's administration says he stands by his statements.
 
Maine GOP has said Portland Public Schools Superintendent Xavier Botana created a hostile political environment in the city's public schools in the wake of the Jan. 27 attack. It has said it will issue a Maine Freedom of Access Act request for Botana's written communications.
 