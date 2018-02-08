Massachusetts Officials Look at Potential Hydropower Project in 2020

Massachusetts officials are demanding to know whether a hydro project that was rejected by New Hampshire regulators is still a viable option for delivering clean energy to the state by 2020.

The $1.6 billion Northern Pass project was supposed to bring hydropower from Canada by creating a transmission line through New Hampshire for customers in southern New England. But the New Hampshire Site Evaluation Committee last week unanimously rejected its application, citing the project's impact on local communities, businesses and the regional tourism industry.

Judith Judson, commissioner of the state Department of Energy Resources, has asked the three companies which would distribute the power from Northern Pass – Eversource, Unitil and National Grid – to advise her by Friday about whether they want to continue negotiating over the project.