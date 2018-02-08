Massachusetts Officials Look at Potential Hydropower Project in 2020

By 3 hours ago

Massachusetts officials are demanding to know whether a hydro project that was rejected by New Hampshire regulators is still a viable option for delivering clean energy to the state by 2020.

The $1.6 billion Northern Pass project was supposed to bring hydropower from Canada by creating a transmission line through New Hampshire for customers in southern New England. But the New Hampshire Site Evaluation Committee last week unanimously rejected its application, citing the project's impact on local communities, businesses and the regional tourism industry.

Judith Judson, commissioner of the state Department of Energy Resources, has asked the three companies which would distribute the power from Northern Pass – Eversource, Unitil and National Grid – to advise her by Friday about whether they want to continue negotiating over the project.

Tags: 
Northern Pass
Northern Pass project

Related Content

Massachusetts Picks Northern Pass For Major Energy Contract

By Jan 26, 2018

Eversource’s Northern Pass transmission line is the sole project picked for long-term energy contract negotiations with Massachusetts.

Officials made the announcement Thursday afternoon, less than a week before New Hampshire begins its final permitting deliberations on the controversial project.

Northern Pass would carry 1,090 megawatts of power from Hydro Quebec dams to the New England grid, over a partly-buried 192-mile power line. It would run under New Hampshire’s White Mountains and mainly follow existing transmission lines, ending in Deerfield.

NH Panel Rejects Permit For Northern Pass Energy Project

By Feb 1, 2018

A state panel in New Hampshire on Thursday rejected a permit the Northern Pass power line project needs to move forward.

Just last week the project’s developers beat out others — including several in Maine — that bid for a massive renewable energy contract sought by Massachusetts.

The Northern Pass project would sluice electricity from Canada’s Hydro Quebec dam system through New Hampshire to Massachusetts customers.