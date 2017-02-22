MDOT to Lower Speed Limit on Busy Section of I-295

AUGUSTA, Maine- The Maine Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that it's lowering the speed limit on a crash-prone section of Interstate 295.

MDOT officials said the agency will lower the speed limit from 70 miles per hour to 65 miles per hour between Falmouth and Topsham. The change will take effect March 27, according to MDOT.

According to state crash data, crashes on that section of highway have increased by nearly 30 percent since the speed limit was raised from 65 mph to 70 mph. Traffic volumes have also increased by 6.4 percent.

“It’s important to note, that while an increase in traffic volume on I-295 has led to more crashes, speed and driver distraction are also major factors,” said MDOT Chief Engineer Joyce Taylor. “By lowering the speed limit, we hope to allow drivers more reaction time to any event that may occur on the highway.”

The spike in crashes has prompted some lawmakers to submit bills to lower the speed limit The MDOT has the authority to change the speed limit on its own.

“The increase in traffic crashes along this particular corridor has also resulted in longer traffic delays which often lead to secondary crashes,” said Maine State Police Lt. Colonel Robert A. Williams, in a statement. “By lowering the speed limit it will reduce crashes which will lead to a reduction in both secondary crashes and longer traffic delays.”

The new change in speed limit will be the fourth on the section of highway formerly known as Interstate 495. Prior to 1973, the speed limit was 70 mph, but it was reduced to 55 amid the energy crisis to decrease fuel consumption. Fourteen years later, lawmakers increased it to 65.

The 20 percent increase in traffic on I-295 is in contrast with a 2.4 percent increase statewide, according to state data. In 2015, there were 354 accidents between Falmouth and Gardiner compared with 269 in 2013 — the year before MDOT raised the speed limit from 65 to 70 mph.

MDOT says it's also review other changes to the busy commuting corridor including replacing 25 variable message signs to notify drivers of weathers alerts, crashes and Amber Alerts. It's also reviewing traffic signals with turn lanes at Interstate 295/Bucknam Road in Falmouth, evaluation for a new southbound

access at Exit 4 and lighting replacement at Exit 22 northbound.