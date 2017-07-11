Member of Philanthropic Maine Family Dies of Malaria

Peter Alfond, a member of one of the most influential families in Maine, died Monday at age 65. He passed away due to complications from malaria he contracted while traveling in Africa.

Alfond was the son of Harold Alfond, who founded Dexter Shoe Company and became a major philanthropist in the state. Peter worked as an executive at Dexter for more than 30 years and launched his own philanthropic foundation.

The Peter Alfond Foundation supported education and health charitable causes throughout New England and the Caribbean. Within Maine, his foundation established the Healthy Living Resource Center at MaineGeneral Medical in Augusta. The Center promotes healthy eating and cooking, stress management, and exercise.

Alfond also served on the board of his father’s foundation for the past decade. In a written statement, the chair of the Harold Alfond Foundation, Greg Powell, says that Peter’s ‘many contributions to the Foundation’s work over the past decade are highlighted by his leadership on the boards or advisory groups of the Foundation’s grantees, most notably MaineGeneral Health and the Alfond Youth Center.’

Maine’s Senators issued written statements expressing appreciation for Peter Alfond. Senator Susan Collins described him as ‘an extraordinarily generous individual who gave back so much to Maine,’ and said ‘his vision and goodwill for our state have left a rich and lasting legacy .’

Senator Angus King said Alfond will be missed, but “his passion, altruism, and dedication to the people of Maine will never be forgotten.”

Peter Alfond most recently resided in Palm Beach, Florida.