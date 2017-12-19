More Than $1.4M Coming To Preserve Maine Wetlands

AUGUSTA, Maine - The Maine Natural Resource Conservation Program is giving more than $1.4 million to fund nine projects designed to restore and protect wetlands and natural areas around the state.



The projects include conservation of wetlands and forests along the Magalloway River in Oxford County. There also is a project designed to protect a marsh for water birds near the Bangor Mall. Another would conserve more than 300 acres in Acton for preservation of wetlands and outdoor recreation areas.



The Maine Department of Environmental Protection organized a review committee to evaluate preservation proposals.



The Maine Natural Resource Conservation Program has funded almost 100 projects in the state since 2009. Officials say it helps offset impacts to protected natural resources at one site by funding preservation elsewhere.