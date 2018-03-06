Live from the Mt. Washington Weather Discovery Center in North Conway:

We travel to the Mt. Washington Weather Discovery Center to discuss the natural systems that create New England’s weather and climate. We’ll learn about the research and innovative science education programs that take place each day at the Mount Washington observatory--and what it’s like to endure some of the most extreme weather on Earth. This show will tie in with a new short video shot, produced and edited by Brian Bechard.

Guests: Sharon Schilling – President of the Mt. Washington Observatory

Tom Padham – Meteorologist, Education Specialist at the Mt. Washington Observatory or Ryan Knapp – Meteorologist - Night Observer

Brian Fitzgerald – Director of Education, Mt. Washington Observatory