The Naturalist's Notebook

Esteemed naturalists and authors Nathaniel Wheelwright & Bernd Heinrich join forces for on a new project, and discuss how to create a personal 5-year record of your place on the planet, and create a stronger connection to the natural world.

Guests: Bernd Heinrich is the author of more than 20 books on nature, including Mind of the Raven, Winter World, and One Wild Bird at a Time, which are illustrated with his own pen-and-ink drawings and watercolor. Heinrich is Emeritus Professor of Biology at the University of Vermont, and is the winner of the PEN New England Book Award for non-fiction and the John Burroughs Medal for Nature Writing.

Nathaniel Wheelwright is the Bass Professor of Natural Sciences at Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine. He is the 2015 winner of the Ecological Society of America’s Odum Award for Excellence in Ecology Education, author of numerous scientific publications, and co-editor of Monteverde: Ecology and Conservation of a Tropical Cloud Forest.