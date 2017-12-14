With the Federal Communications Commission set to vote on a measure that would change how the internet is regulated (or not regulated), our panel discusses just what is ‘net neutrality’ and why changes to the current open-access Internet platform could change the way you access your favorite websites.

Guests: Mohammed T. Irfan, Assistant Professor of Digital and Computational Studies and Computer Science at Bowdoin College

Michael Socolow, Associate Professor in Department of Communication and Journalism at the University of Maine, where he’s also the Graduate Coordinator