New England Fishers Picked to Aid Study of Declining Shrimp

By 2 hours ago
  • Gulls follow a shrimp fishing boat as crew members haul in their catch in the Gulf of Maine, in 2012.
    Gulls follow a shrimp fishing boat as crew members haul in their catch in the Gulf of Maine, in 2012.
    Robert F. Bukaty / Associated Press/file

PORTLAND, Maine - Three New England states say they have tapped fishermen to collect samples of a species of shrimp that was the source of a lucrative fishery before it started disappearing.

 
Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire have all picked fishermen to harvest Northern shrimp to help gather information about the stock. The fishermen will also be allowed to sell a limited number of the shrimp on the open market.
 
The program will employ ten trawlers and five trappers who will fish for eight weeks starting in the middle of this month.
 
Fishermen typically harvested more than 2,000 tons of the shrimp per year before the catch collapsed in 2013. The fishery has been shuttered by the government since. Scientists say warming waters off New England are inhospitable for the shrimp.

Tags: 
shrimp

Related Content

Maine's Shrimp Fishery to Remain Shut Down in 2017

By Nov 10, 2016

PORTLAND, Maine - New England's shuttered shrimp fishery will not be allowed to reopen this winter.

An arm of the regulatory Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission decided on Thursday that it will keep the fishery closed because of concerns about poor reproduction in a warming ocean.

The fishery has been shut down since 2013. It was mostly based in Maine when it was open, though some fishermen brought the shrimp ashore in New Hampshire and Massachusetts.