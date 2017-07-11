New Figures Indicate Significant Decline In Homelessness In Maine

The latest figures from the Maine Statewide Homeless Council indicate a significant decline in homelessness in Maine with the overall numbers down nine percent. Every year the Council with the help of the Maine State Housing Authority measures the number of Mainers that are homeless and for how long. Cullen Ryan is acting chair of the council.

“Why we have gone down from 7,020 people to 6,373 people, I think we are ticking down in our overall numbers because the economy is improving,” says Cullen Ryan is acting chair of the Maine Statewide Homeless Council.

Not only were there fewer Mainers homeless, there was a 21% decrease in the average duration. The council says they are working to further reduce the numbers and specifically go after those that are experiencing long term homelessness.

“What we are working on is also the other end, those folks that are stuck in homelessness for a long period of time and face really complex difficulties,” he says. “We are working getting those folks housed and keeping them housed.”