The New 'Nuclear Family' is Crucial for Teen Support

By Elizabeth McAleney 1 minute ago

The iconic “Nuclear Family” has been chased after and argued over since it was first coined.  This idea of the perfect family is nothing more than the bandage America uses to cover the bullet wound, a mask hastily slapped over the disfigured face, lest anyone know how imperfect we really are.  Despite the forever failing Nuclear Family, families can still be happy.

We all have learned to picture a white picket fence and large yellow house.  The perfect wife and mother, with a minivan and natural talent for cooking.  A father in a suit with plenty of time for family dinners, homework, and sports games.  A son who always wins and a daughter with a perfect smile.  This is what everyone knows as the Nuclear Family.  However, we also all know this is never really the case, nor is it necessary.

When I was ten years old my mother left my father for a woman.  After a few years of confusion, I moved in with my brother, father, and aunt.  For many years, this was my family.  This was my normal.  I was happy living with my aunt as my guardian while my mother learned to breathe again without my father.  Then, when I was fourteen, my father passed away causing my family dynamic to shift again.  Just like that we changed from four to three.  A year after his passing, my brother, freshly graduated from high school, had a full time job.  He was almost never home, and when he was, he was never alone.  His friends would always be hanging around, happily eating my aunt's cooking and trying to give me advice on life I never asked for.  They became just as much a part of our strange, but functional, family as I was.

The fall after my father's death I started high school, not at my town’s public school, but at Catherine McAuley, what is now The Maine Girls Academy.  As I made new friends, I found my second family forming.  As what happens in most friend groups, my friends became just as important to me as my brother and aunt.   As life tested our friendship, I gladly accepted this.  In the middle of the year, a few of my classmates, former friends, stopped talking to me.  There was a long period of rumors and loneliness, but my two closest friends helped me to stay strong in a way my blood relatives would have never been able to.  This kind of interaction, a solid group of trusted people, is very important to children and teenagers.

The National Center for Biotechnology Information did a study on suicide and friendships of the American teenager.  They found that 4 percent of teens have tried to commit suicide in the last year and 60 percent of teens know someone who has attempted suicide.  The main causes for this is family, romantic relationships, peers, school, and other large social networks.

If a teenager has no support system, no loving family or friends, they lose the very important feeling of self-worth and self-confidence.  Whether it is a mom and dad, two moms, two dads, one of either, aunts, grandparents, or a best friend, if there is healthy love, it doesn’t matter.  Having a positive group of people, an anchor if you will, is the best thing any human can have.  Not only does it reduce the risk of physical health problems, but it also increases a feeling of self-confidence and worth.  Students perform better in school when they feel included in a social circle.

This ideal family life is far too often fantasized about.  As a country we need to let go of this impossible, and frankly destructive dream.  Right now, as a society, we are constantly striving to achieve perfection.  We are unable to stop, look around, and love what we have.  This includes more than just our immediate family.  We also must appreciate our friends as loved ones.  Our families can, and should be more than just the people we live with.  No matter the family style, whether parents, other relatives, or just friends, if it makes one feel important and loved, it is the “Nuclear Family.”

Elizabeth McAleney is a student at The Maine Girls Academy.  She produced this piece as part of the 2017 Raise Your Voice Workshop in Portland, sponsored by Maine Public and the Maine Writing Project.

Awareness, Access to Resources Are Key for LGBT Students

By Ash Staples Sep 17, 2017

Because of our heteronormative culture, and the fact that most people identify with the gender assigned to them at birth, it’s assumed that the only truly necessary lessons and resources are those specifically for straight cisgender people. Because of this, many aren’t informed on subjects others don’t have any problems with. For example, in health classes, sex ed is only taught in one context: a cisgender male and a cisgender female. 

Same sex couples are excluded from this without most people’s knowledge, and may end up having to find out in an unreliable way such as the internet. Teachers of health classes should assume that there are students in the class who are, or may someday be in, a relationship with someone of the same sex. Counselors and/or teachers should be available to students any time they have a question or need any kind of support. Pamphlets and other written resources should be placed somewhere anyone can easily find them to take and read. Schools’ Gay Straight Alliances are usually the place to get this kind of thing, but to better publicize them would be much more helpful.

Right Words Matter When Talking About Mental Illness

By Juliette Thompson Sep 18, 2017

“Don’t freak out on me again,” is the only thing I hear from my (questionable) friend, who is referring to the nervous stream of sentences that sometimes escape when I’m having a panic attack.  And as I walk away, I focus on nothing more than controlling that worry that always seems to befall me at the wrong moments.  Worst of all, I’m trying to be someone that I’m not, simply because my true self isn’t accepted here. “Here,” being school.

Frequently, I’ve heard whispers about people who are making up a mental illness because they want attention.  “Self-diagnosis” is a popular term.  And if they happen to be diagnosed by a medical professional, the hate continues because they are now officially “crazy,” or perhaps “messed-up.”  However, the truth is that anyone with a mental illness is wildly similar to anyone without: they’re just trying to live life and be accepted.  Why is it so unfathomable that these people can have a place in the world without being called out by others?

A mental illness isn’t a path that is chosen by an individual, and it isn’t something that they are making up or can end at any moment, just with their own willpower.  It is a constant struggle that often hurts just as much as physical pain.

Looking for a Renewed Focus on the Purpose of Education

By Jesse Pearlman 1 hour ago

As a high school senior, I have noticed a lot about learning and education.  The biggest issue I am seeing today is that there is a change in perspective on the purpose of education and the way students approach learning.  

Instead of pursuing learning as a valuable, enriching experience, many students think only to the future and disregard the present. This mindset is hurting education and making it a competitive sport. Students only take classes to look good for colleges, and one-up each other in grades.  Instead of finding their passions and enriching their minds with what they love, students are thinking only about financial security and college reputation.  These students see failure as unacceptable and set ridiculous standards for themselves, leading to inevitable stress. This issue is why we must re-evaluate the question: What is the purpose of education?

To find out more about how people feel about this issue, I headed to the streets of Portland this summer.  The first answer I got lined up with the competitive mindset: a woman responded with: “to make people smarter and allow them to get a good job.” Financial success is very important and education absolutely sets many people up for college and careers. 

Schools Play a Role in Growing Climate Change Awareness

By Caty DuDevoir Sep 27, 2017

Climate change is becoming more and more relevant to the state of Maine. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, over the last century, Maine’s temperature has risen by twice as much as the other 48 continental states. Climate change will affect our beaches, the fishing industry, the skiing industry, and many others. In order to solve the problem, people must fully understand it. Therefore, climate change should be emphasized more in the education system.