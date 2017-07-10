News from Space

From the upcoming total solar eclipse to the latest news from private space launches, we’ll check in with our amateur and professional astronomers for what to look for up in the sky in the coming weeks.

Guests: Edward Gleason, University of Southern Maine Planetarium Manager

Shawn Laatsch, Director, Emera Astronomy Center & Jordon Planetarium, UMaine

Bernie Reim, author of the monthly astronomy column in the Portland Press Herald and an astronomy lab instructor at the University of Southern Maine