North Pond Hermit Discussion

Sunday, March 5 at 2 pm

Maine Historical Society

489 Congress St., Portland

Join Maine Public and the Bangor Daily News and Michael Finkel, author of The Stranger in the Woods: The Extraordinary Story of the Last True Hermit, and filmmaker Lena Friedrich, who just completed the film The Hermit, for a screening of The Hermit and a discussion around "The North Pond Hermit."

Tickets are free, but must be reserved in advance. Follow this LINK to secure your seats.

One of the more memorable recent Maine stories involved the "The North Pond Hermit," a.k.a Christopher Knight. This man had spent 27 years in the woods of Maine with no human contact. He managed to stay undetected until his survival strategies caught up with him. Knight became a controversial figure, a media sensation, and a real folk hero.

Can’t attend? Maine Calling on Maine Public Radio at 1:00 on Tuesday, March 7 will dig into the story behind the hermit with Finkel and Friedrich's film will air later this month on Maine Public Television's Comnmunity Films on Thursday, March 9 at 10:00 pm and on Saturday, March 18 at 10:00 am.