Northeast Cold Snap Gives Way to January Thaw

PORTLAND, Maine - The cold weather that started the week in the Northeast has given way to warmer temperatures - a so-called January thaw.

National Weather Service meteorologist Tom Hawley says there's usually a time during the month that temperatures go above freezing and stay there for a couple of days.

"Usually at some point during the wintertime the jet stream retreats and allows some warmer air to come into the Northeast," Hawley says.

Hawley says temperatures will be mild today and tomorrow, a bit cooler on Friday - and back to reality on Saturday.

The record-high temperature for this date in Portland is 54 degrees, set in 1983.

