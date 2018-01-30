Norway Firm Eyes Maine for Major Salmon Farming Operation

State and community leaders gathered in Belfast Tuesday to welcome a Norwegian company that plans to construct one of world's largest aquaculture farms in the midcoast city within the next two years. Nordic Aquafarms CEO Erik Heim says his company plans to raise Atlantic Salmon at the new facility for global distribution.

"Sixty-six million pounds is the ultimate capacity at this site," Heim said. "We're not going to do that in stage one, it's a paced development project. It was like as it was mentioned by the governor, $150 million is the approximate budget Phase One, fully expanded it's up to $450 to $500 million dollars. So this is capital intensive, but it's also a profitable industry."

Gov. Paul LePage called the venture a good fit for the region.

"It's very very important," LePage said. "It's a land-based salmon farm. It's very very exciting. Maine is known for its fishing, forestry and farming and this fits right in. It's a rural state and it's a great addition to our Maine lobster."

Nordic Aquafarms, headquartered in Norway and one of the premier international developers of land-based aquaculture. The Belfast operation will be constructed on a 40-acre site in what the developers described as an end-to-end operation, including hatcheries and fish processing.