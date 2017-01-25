Officials Eye Efficient Energy Possibilities in Rural Maine

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine - A Maine conservation district is hosting a rural energy workshop to educate homeowners, farmers and business owners about how they can more efficiently power their properties.



The Piscataquis County Soil and Water Conservation District will host the workshop on Feb. 17 in partnership with the University of Maine Cooperative Extension's Piscataquis County Office and Dover-Dexter Area Towns in Transition.



Organizers say the event will focus on energy efficiency, energy audits and informing property owners about different energy sources. A representative from the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development will speak about funding opportunities for rural energy efficiency and renewable energy.