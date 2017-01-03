One of Last Remaining Members of Shaker Village Dies

PORTLAND, Maine - One of the last remaining members of Maine's Shaker community has died. Sister Frances Carr died Monday at age 89.

Sister Carr was one of three remaining residents of the Sabbathday Lake Village Shaker community in New Gloucester. Carr joined the village as an orphan when she was 10.

In a posting on the group's website, members say Sister Carr died Monday afternoon after battling cancer. "The end came swiftly and with dignity surrounded by the community and her nieces."

A funeral service at the village's Dwelling House Chapel is planned for Saturday.

