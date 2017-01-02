This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show; no calls will be taken.

Optimism is more than just being cheerful -- it is an attitude that the best possible outcome will occur in any given situation. Researchers look at the role of optimism in our personal health, well being and relationships -- and in how our society functions.

Guests: Michael F. Scheier, Ph.D., Professor of Psychology, Carnegie Mellon University

Rebecca Kane, Visit Coordinator in the Admissions Office at Thomas College. She is a Waterville native.

Rev. Kenneth Lewis, senior pastor of the Green Memorial AME Zion Church in Portland