Whether its deciding where to invest, which debt to pay down, or how best to save for retirement, personal finance is an issue that affects us all. Experts joins to share tips on saving and spending, and to answer listener questions.

Guests:

Allison Bishop, CPA, accountant and financial coach based in Portland

Jenifer L. Wilson, CFA, CFP®, Co-Founder, President & Chief Investment Officer, Deighan Wealth Advisors in Bangor

David M. Leach, MPA Principal Consumer Credit Examiner, Maine Bureau of Consumer Credit Protection