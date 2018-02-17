PHOTOS: Highlights Of Week 1 At The Pyeongchang Winter Olympics

  • U.S. snowboarder Chloe Kim, 17, soars to a gold medal in the halfpipe.
    Ramsey Cardy / Sportsfile via Getty Images
  • Team USA's Mikaela Shiffrin kisses her gold medal on the podium during the medal ceremony for the women's alpine skiing giant slalom.
    Dimitar Dilkoff / AFP/Getty Images
  • A child watches the men's luge singles Run 1.
    Mohd Rasfan / AFP/Getty Images
  • Russian skater Kristina Astakhova is airborne as she performs with partner Alexei Rogonov in the pairs free skate final.
    Bernat Armangue / AP
  • Akwasi Frimpong, Ghana's first skeleton athlete, prepares for the start of his run in the men's event.
    Roland Harrison / Action Plus via Getty Images
  • Mirai Nagasu of the United States exults after landing a triple axel during the team figure skating event. Nagasu is the first American woman to successfully complete the jump at the Olympics.
    Xin Li / Getty Images
  • U.S. speedskater Maame Biney, 18, competes in the 500-meter quarterfinal on Tuesday.
    Harry How / Getty Images
  • The crowd watches the men's luge competition.
    Edgar Su / Reuters
  • Team USA's Adam Rippon competes in the men's short program on Friday.
    Mladen Antonov / AFP/Getty Images
  • North Korea's Kim Ju Sik lifts Ryom Tae Ok during the pairs free skate final at Gangneung Ice Arena. The pair scored a personal best of 193.63 and finished 13th in their Olympic debut.
    David J. Phillip / AP
  • North Korean supporters sing ahead of the pairs free skate final in the Gangneung Ice Arena.
    Bernat Armangue / AP
  • Seventeen-year-old Red Gerard (right), the first Team USA gold medalist of the Pyeongchang Games, gives Canadian silver medalist Max Parrot a high-five during the victory ceremony for men's snowboard slopestyle.
    Martin Bureau / AFP/Getty Images
  • Russian Denis Kornilov trains Thursday for the men's large hill individual ski jumping.
    Dominic Ebenbichler / Reuters
  • Team Canada's goalkeeper Genevieve Lacasse is mobbed by her teammates after defeating Team USA in women's hockey on Thursday.
    David Cerny / Reuters
  • U.S. snowboarder Shaun White wraps himself in the U.S. flag after winning gold in the men's halfpipe. He was later criticized for dragging a flag on the ground.
    David Ramos / Getty Images
  • Pita Taufatofua of Tonga — who grabbed attention by marching shirtless as his country's flag-bearer in the Olympics opening ceremony — comes in 114th on Friday in the men's cross-country skiing 15-kilometer race. Taufatofua, who had been skiing on snow for only three months, finished ahead of two other skiers.
    Clive Mason / Getty Images
  • Franziska Preuss of Germany competes in the women's 15-kilometer individual biathlon on Thursday.
    Toby Melville / Reuters
  • North Korean cheerleaders and members of an orchestra perform at the Gangneung Olympic Park.
    Damir Sagolj / Reuters
  • Official Jenni Heikkinen (No. 64) of Finland tries to separate women's hockey players Kelly Pannek (No. 12) of the United States and Laura Stacey (No. 7) of Canada as they scuffle.
    Julio Cortez / AP
  • Men compete during the snowboard cross quarterfinals on Thursday.
    Cameron Spencer / Getty Images
  • Slippers prepare the ski course before the first run of the women's giant slalom.
    Jae C. Hong / AP
  • Kaitlyn Lawes of Canada throws her rock on the way to a win against Norway in the curling mixed doubles semifinals.
    Harry How / Getty Images

By the time the first week wrapped up at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, the powerful, icy winds that earlier disrupted or delayed competition had largely calmed. Norway's team led in medals, with 19, and Germany won more gold — nine medals — in the first week than any other country.

The U.S., meanwhile, earned eight medals by Friday, including five gold. Snowboarder Redmond "Red" Gerard, a 17-year-old who overslept on the day of his event and had to borrow a too-big jacket after he couldn't find his own, clinched Team USA's first gold medal last Sunday.

North Korean figure skaters made their Olympic debut; a Tongan cross-country skier crossed the finish line after only three months of experience on snow. U.S. and Canadian women's hockey teams scuffled. Every day, there was curling.

Here is a look at some of the athletes, competition and other highlights of the past week in Pyeongchang.

