Police, Parents to Hold News Conference on Missing Woman

SANFORD, Maine - Police are planning to hold a news conference Tuesday on a Maine woman who's been missing for over three weeks.



Kerry Rear was last seen Jan. 22 at a convenience store in Sanford. Police said earlier this month a tracking dog followed her trail to Dover, New Hampshire. They believe the 40-year-old Rear got into a vehicle and made several stops in New Hampshire.



Sanford police plan to hold a news conference at the department at 2 p.m. Tuesday. They said Rear's parents, Kenneth and Sheila Rear, wish to address the media.