Police, Parents to Hold News Conference on Missing Woman

By 2 hours ago

SANFORD, Maine - Police are planning to hold a news conference Tuesday on a Maine woman who's been missing for over three weeks.
 
Kerry Rear was last seen Jan. 22 at a convenience store in Sanford. Police said earlier this month a tracking dog followed her trail to Dover, New Hampshire. They believe the 40-year-old Rear got into a vehicle and made several stops in New Hampshire.
 
Sanford police plan to hold a news conference at the department at 2 p.m. Tuesday. They said Rear's parents, Kenneth and Sheila Rear, wish to address the media.

Related Content

Game Wardens, Police Search for Missing Maine Woman

By Feb 1, 2017

SANFORD, Maine - The Maine Warden Service and Sanford Police have searched the area for a missing woman who was last seen more than a week ago.
 
Kerry Rear, of Sanford, was reported missing on Sunday. Game wardens and officers searched wooded areas near Route 4 on Tuesday.
 
Police say the 40-year-old Rear has not been seen or heard from since Jan. 22. She was reportedly last seen at a Sanford convenience store. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Sanford Police Detective Eric Small.
 