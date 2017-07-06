Police Working to Determine Motive in Madison Shootings

State police investigators continue to try and determine the motive for a triple homicide Wednesday in Madison.

State police spokesman Stephen McCausland said 51-year-old gunman Carroll Tuttle killed his partner and their son at their home. The third victim was killed at a nearby residence.

McCausland said central to the investigation is Harvey Austin, who was wounded.

“He was the last person to have any contact with Tuttle and, once he’s recovered enough to talk to detectives, we hope we can glean some information from him,” he said.

McCausland said investigators are aware of accounts from family members about the incident, but that authorities are gathering additional information.

The accused gunman was killed during a confrontation with sheriff’s deputies.

