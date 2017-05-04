Poliquin Says He Plans to Vote 'Yes' on GOP Health Bill

Maine Republican U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin announced this afternoon that he supports the GOP bill to repeal and replace Obamacare.

On a conference call with reporters before the vote, Poliquin said that the American Health Care Act is what his constituents want.

"Hundreds of Maine families in our 2nd Congressional district, which I represent, have asked me to help make sure they have access to insurance at a cost they can afford," he said, "and that they will have coverage for pre-existing health conditions."

Organizations such as the American Medical Association and AARP oppose the bill because they say it will eliminate insurance coverage for millions of Americans and allow insurance companies to charge people with pre-existing conditions more.