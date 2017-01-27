Political Football: For Some, Super Bowl Reflects US Divide

By Philip Marcelo - Associated Press 15 minutes ago
  • In this Oct. 21, 2012 file photo, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, left, and businessman Donald Trump, right, applaud on the field before an NFL football game between the Patriots and the New York Jets in Foxborough, Mass.
    In this Oct. 21, 2012 file photo, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, left, and businessman Donald Trump, right, applaud on the field before an NFL football game between the Patriots and the New York Jets in Foxborough, Mass.
    Charles Krupa / Associated Press/file

BOSTON -  Not even the Super Bowl is immune to America's deep political divisions.
 
Patriots fans have spent nearly two full seasons being reminded of the close friendship between President Donald Trump and their team's three top figures - owner Robert Kraft, star quarterback Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick. That's put some usually united fans at odds over celebrating the chase for a fifth Super Bowl win under Brady and Belichick.
 
New England plays the Atlanta Falcons on Feb. 5.
 
Segun Idowu, a Patriots fan and civil rights activist who voted for Clinton, says he has mixed emotions about the game.
 
But Brian Craig, a Massachusetts Republican who voted for Trump, complains that athletes who support Trump are unfairly ostracized.
 
The Super Bowl offers easy symbolic foils to anyone wanting to play politics. Atlanta is the home district of U.S. Rep. John Lewis, who boycotted Trump's inauguration.
 

Tags: 
Superbowl
New England Patriots

Related Content

New England Patriots Will Face Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl

By Jan 23, 2017
Matt Slocum / Associated Press

A season that began with Tom Brady serving a four-game suspension will end with him in the Super Bowl, where his New England Patriots will take on Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons.
 
While most of the attention between now and the NFL championship game on Feb. 5 in Houston will be focused on Brady vs. Ryan, the truly key matchup could be Atlanta's score-at-will offense, which produced the most points during the regular season, against the unheralded defense of New England, which allowed the fewest.
 