We discuss the year ahead in Maine politics and what to expect from our local politicians--or aspiring politicians.

Guests:

Maine Public's "Across the Aisle" team joins us:

Meredith Strang Burgess, president and CEO of Burgess Advertising & Marketing and former Maine State Representative (Republican)

Cynthia Dill, lawyer and former Maine State Representative and State Senator (Democratic)

Dick Woodbury, economist and former Maine State Senator (Independent)