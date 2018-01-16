Politics in the Age of Twitter

Where once pamphlets were a way for politicians to distribute their ideas, attack political enemies, and reach an audience, today we have Twitter. We’ll discuss the role of Twitter in current day politics and how it is changing political discourse and impacting social movements.

Guests: Judith E. Rosenbaum, PhD, Assistant Professor, Department of Communication and Journalism, University of Maine. Author of Constructing Digital Cultures – Tweets, Trends, Race, and Gender.Brooke Foucault Welles, Assistant Professor in the Department of Communication Studies and a faculty affiliate of the Network Science Institute and NU Lab for Texts, Maps and Networks at Northeastern University.Craig Freshley, creator of Make Shift Coffee House conversations

